CAP 2021: Today is the Last Day to Register at cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in

All candidates please hurry as today is the last date to apply for Common Admission Process (CAP) 2021. The exam conducting authority Indian Institutes of Management, Raipur, will not accept any more application post 11 pm. All the postgraduate management candidates who wish to appear in CAP 2021 must quickly visit the official website- cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in. This year, as many as nine IIMs from across the nation will be participating in CAP 2021. These are IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Kashipur, IIM Ranchi, IIM Raipur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Udaipur and IIM Trichy.

In order to shortlist candidates, these B-schools will be considering the CAT 2021 percentile along with the candidates’ performance in the personal interview (PI) round. The personal interviews will be organised in three phases. The first phase will begin from February 15 and it will continue till February 20, while the second phase will be held between February 22 to 27. The third phase will be held from March 8-13. Some of the institutes will also be conducting the group discussions (GD) rounds.

IIM CAP 2021: How To Register

All the candidates who want to register for CAP 2021 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: In order to register for IIM CAP 2021, all the candidates will be required to visit the official website - cap2021.iimraipur.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘Register Now’.

Step 3: A new window will open. Fill the CAP 2021 registration form with correct details.

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of all the required documents in a prescribed format.

Step 5: Submit the filled IIM CAP application form 2021.

Step 6: Download the acknowledgement.

CAP 2021 Registration: Documents Required

· Soft copy of a photograph (It should be less than 100 KB).

· Soft copy of a signature (It should be less than 100 KB).

· Photo identity card (A valid, government ID card)

· CAT 2021 score card

· Classes 10 and Class 12 marksheet with a pass certificate