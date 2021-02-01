Capacity of Cinema Halls, PNB ATM Withdrawal: Changes to be Introduced from Today

From February 1, 2021, several changes are going to be introduced in the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget on Monday, February 1. Before the budget session of the parliament started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the budget should be seen as a part of the mini budgets that were announced by the FM in 2020. The duties on chemicals, raw materials, rubber products and furniture might get reduced in the budget. Apart from this, the changes that are going to be introduced from February 1 are:

ATM Withdrawal: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is changing the rules of ATM withdrawal. From Monday, February 1, the bank is restricting financial and non-financial transactions from non-EMV ATM machines. This is being done in order to stop ATM fraud.

Gas Cylinder: On every first day of the month, gas cylinders prices are fixed. From February 1, the price of the cylinder is going to change. Oil marketing companies are going to revise the price of the cylinders for the month of February. Last month, there was no increase in the price.

Covid-19 protocol: From February 1, some of the restrictions that were put in place to control Covid-19 pandemic are going to be lifted. Cinema halls can now have a 100 percent capacity while swimming pools can be accessed by everyone. Earlier, the cinema halls were opened in many cities with only a 50 percent capacity. The next step is going to be to further open up international air travel. The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the same.

E-catering: The e-catering services are also going to be resumed from Monday, February 1. These services will resume at 62 stations in the first phase which will start from February 1. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation said this in a statement on Friday.