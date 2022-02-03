Capgemini Hiring Freshers for its Finance Department, Check Eligibility Criteria, Job Profile

French IT giant Capgemini has invited applications from graduates for the recruitment of entry-level executives in its financial services department at the Kolkata location. Commerce or management graduates with 0 to 1 year of experience may apply for the job online at the official website — capgemini.com. The job was posted on January 6, 2022, however, there’s no mention of a deadline for the application. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

The engagement will be done on a permanent contractual basis with the provision of promotion with experience and time. Selected candidates will be offered salaries as per the market standard and experience level (if any).

Capgemini Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates with graduate or postgraduate degrees in commerce are eligible to apply for the post. The company has set the eligibility criteria as BCom, MCom, BBA, MBA (finance), BBM, or any other equivalent commerce degree. In addition, the candidate must have good communication skills and knowledge of the function of Microsoft Office Excel. They must also know how to create recurrign jounral entry templates.

Capgemini Recruitment 2022: Job Description

Selected candidates will be tasked to maintain a master list of monthly journal entries along with recording supporting information for all journal entries and updating the same in accounting software. The job description mentions a long list of other duties like ensuring that reversing entries occur, creating recurring journal entry templates, and changing or terminating recurring entries at appropriate trigger points. The candidates shall also assist auditors with journal entry examination, production of financial statements.

Headquartered in Paris France, Capgemini is a multinational information technology (IT) services and consulting company. The company has an employee base of over three lakhs across 50 major countries in the world. In India, Capgemini has offices located in major IT cities of India like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

