Software company Capgemini has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply online of the official website. A total of more than 600 Contact Support Group posts are vacant. The application process started on November 2 and the last date to apply is November 10.

Capgemini Recruitment 2022:Selection Process

The selection process will include an interview and document verification.

Candidates must know that this is a full-time position. Freshers can apply for the roles as well. The roles are available in Capgemini’s offices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune. There is no application fee.

Before applying let us know about the post information, qualification, salary, age limit, application fee, and selection process. Here are the details:

Capgemini Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Qualification

Age Limit: Candidates above 18 years can apply for this Contact Support Group Post.

Qualification: Candidates applying for Contact Support Group posts must have completed Graduation from any recognized University/Board.

Read |Now, Engineering, MBA Graduates, Postgraduates Can Get Ready for Jobs in 60-Hours, Here’s How

Capgemini Recruitment 2022:Salary

Candidates selected for Contact Support Group posts will be offered an annual package of Rs 2.75 LPA or a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

Capgemini SE is an Information Technology & Consulting Company. Its head office is in Paris, France. The firm describes itself as a global leader in partnering with businesses to transform and manage their operations using technology. With an employee base of over 3.4 lakh, Capgemini has a presence in more than 50 countries across the world. The company claims that 85 per cent of the 200 largest public companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list are its clients.

Read all the Latest Education News here