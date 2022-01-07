Capgemini is Hiring Fresh Engineering Graduates, Applications Closing on Jan 9

Multinational Information and Technology company, Capgemini has announced an off-campus drive for engineering students who have graduated in year 2019 and 2020. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Capgemini. The last date to submit application is January 9.

Capgemini Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates from any branch of both BTech and BE can apply. Whereas, MTech and ME students must be only from Information Science, Information Technology or Computer Science. The criteria also require the candidate to have scored a minimum 50 per cent in diploma, graduation and MCA/MTech/ME.

Age: To be eligible to apply, the candidate must not have a gap of more than one year between the academic milestone stages mention in the notice. The stages considered are 10th, 12th, Degree and Post-Graduation. Also, the applicant must not have taken more than four years to complete BE and BTech.

Capgemini Recruitment: How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Capgemini and open the career page.

Step 2: Look for ‘Capgemini Exceller Off Campus Drive for 2019/2020 Graduates’ and hit Register Now.

Step 3: You will be directed to a page where you can enter your e-mail address.

Step 4: Next, click ‘Register and Apply’

Step 5: Now, fill all the necessary details carefully and click ‘Save and Next’.

Step 6: Create a password and remember your login credentials.

Step 7: After registering yourself, apply for the ‘Engineering – Web/Software’ job profile to participate in the recruitment drive.

Step 8: Save the application form for future use.

Upon registering, shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a test assessment January 14 onwards. The assessment process consists of five steps and will be conducted virtually.

The first step is of Technical Assessment Pseudocode while the second step will be a multiple choice questions-based English communication test. Candidates will have to give a game-based aptitude test in the third step following which they will go through Behavioural Competency Profiling in the fourth step. The fifth and final step will consist of a technical and HR interview. However, it must be noted that only the candidates who clear steps one to three will be invited for the interview. Candidates can visit the official website for more information regarding the off-campus recruitment drive.

