French Information Technology (IT) giant, Capgemini is hiring for various positions in India. It is also offering several remote working opportunities.

The job opportunities offered by the company are in the field of applications & technology, financial services, strategy & transformation, consulting, manufacturing, media & entertainment, energy & utilities operations & engineering, consumer goods & retail, and telecommunication.

The roles on offer are available in Capgemini’s offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Job opportunities are available for candidates with various experience and qualification levels. The job contract on offer is permanent. The job opportunities for experienced candidates range between 1 to over 15 years of experience.

Additionally, there’s also hiring going for a contract management associate position for entry-level graduates at the company’s office in Kolkata. The hiring process is likely to vary for various posts depending on the requirement. To know more about the company and apply for a job, interested candidates can visit its website, www.capgemini.com, or can check its LinkedIn page.

“We are helping our clients grow while building a more sustainable, more inclusive future is a tough ask. But when you join Capgemini, you join a thriving company and become part of a diverse global collective of free-thinkers, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who are all driven to use technology to reimagine what’s possible,” reads the webpage of the company.

The website also mentioned that Capgemini has “diverse opportunities and job roles” and individuals can apply based on their area of expertise.

The firm describes itself as a global leader in partnering with businesses to transform and manage their operations using technology. With an employee base of over 3.4 lakh, Capgemini has a presence in more than 50 countries across the world. The company claims that 85 per cent of the 200 largest public companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list are its clients.

