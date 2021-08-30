Capgemini Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 3.8 Lakh per annum

Capgemini India has invited applications from engineering freshers for a recruitment drive which is to be carried out in September. Based out of France, Capgemini is multi-national company in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The registrations for the same will be starting from September 1 on the official website — capgemini.com.

According to the official notification issued on the company’s website, BTech and MCA students with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in diploma, graduation, and post-graduation can apply for the recruitment process. Further, they should not have any pending papers or backlogs. The applicants must be ready to relocate to any work location across the country with working in rotational shifts.

Capgemini recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The candidates with BE and BTech from any branch are eligible for the process but the candidates holding ME and MTech are necessarily required to be from information technology, information science, and computer science.

Capgemini recruitment 2021: How To apply

Step 1. Go to the Capgemini website

Step 2. Go to the careers section

Step 3. Click on the BTech/MCA hiring link

Step 4. Fill in the required details. Submit

The shortlisted candidates will be called for the selection process. The five-step assessment process will include technical assessment pseudo-code, MCQ-based English communication test, game-based aptitude test, behavioural competency profiling, and technical and HR interview.

Those who are selected will get pay ranging from Rs 3 lakh to 3.8 lakh per annum.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here