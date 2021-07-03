Career After Class 12: Here's How To Become An Air Hostess

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards will soon announce the results of class 12 board examinations. The students, after passing their class 12 exams, seek guidance from elders and search on the internet for choosing the best career options for themselves. The girl students, who want to make a career in a field full of glamour, can choose to become Air Hostess to provide wings to their dream of having a high-paid job in aviation.

Being an air hostess is still a dream for many from all over the world. An air hostess gets a chance to travel and explore all over the world and interact with various people. To get a respectable and high-paying job as an air hostess, one should have many qualities including patience, confidence, skills to work in a team and good communication skills.

To become a successful air hostess, it is very important for you to be mentally and physically fit. Apart from this, your personality should also be attractive. It is desired that you should also have knowledge of different languages.

For a career as an air hostess, you must have passed the class 12 exam from any stream. After board exams, you can do a Certificate, Diploma and Degree level course in this field from any reputed academy. For admission to these courses, you must be at least 18 years old and your height should be 5 feet 2 inches. Apart from this, it is very important for you to possess a valid passport.

Institutes providing a course for becoming air hostess:

Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics, Gujarat Universal Aviation Academy, Chennai Jet Airways Training Academy, Delhi Flying Queen Air Hostess Academy, Delhi Bombay Flying Club, Mumbai Air Hostess Academy, Bangalore

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here