Career Guidance: 5 Short-Term Courses You Can Pick After Class 12 For Successful Career

After clearing class 12, some students face problems enrolling for higher studies due to financial problems. If you have passed your examination and are not able to enrol yourself for a degree course due to financial constraints, here are a few short term courses that can help you contribute to the household income soon after completing your course.

Today we will inform you about five courses wherein, after spending Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, you will be able to earn more than what you have invested within a year.

Gym Instructor: Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world last year, people are becoming aware of their health and taking several steps to keep themselves fit and healthy. People have been spending more time taking care of their bodies. Becoming a gym trainer is a good alternative career option. To become a gym instructor, you will have to join a renowned gym and do a gym instructor course for six months.

Yoga Instructor: Yoga has gained its lost glory in the last few years. People across the globe have started practising Yoga to stay fit and healthy. Millions have started practising Yoga, especially after the novel coronavirus pandemic struck the world last year. You can choose to become a Yoga instructor. Healthcare centres and gyms across the globe are hiring Indian Yoga instructors. You can start your Yoga centre or join one after doing a short yoga course.

Interior Designing: If your hobby is home and office decoration, designing and painting, you can make a career in the field of interior designing. To be an interior designer you will have to do a certificate and diploma course after class 12. After completing your course, you will have to do an internship for 6 months and then join any interior designing firm or start your own business.

Computer Programming: If you have Science in class 12 and take interest in computer programming, website, software or app designing, you can opt for a certificate or diploma course in this field. Short-term courses are available at very low fees and after completing the course you can get a job easily.

Animation and Multimedia: Animation and multimedia courses are expensive, but you can make a great career after completing a certificate or diploma course. The field demands you to be creative.

