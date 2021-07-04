Career Guide: How to Become a UX Designer, Find the Right Design Course

In the digital age, creating a delightful customer experience becomes very critical. This has greatly amplified the need for UX designers across various industry verticals. The most sought-after careers amongst UX design careers are, user researcher, visual designer, information architect, usability analyst, and interaction designer.

A user researcher engages with users to collect insights, analyse the findings, and use that data to make critical suggestions for improvement in the design.

Visual designer creates various mockups of the design, keeping in mind the brand standards. They have in-depth understanding of how users interact with products.

Information architect presents information on an app or website in an orderly fashion that is easier for the user to understand. Their primary focus is to organize and display the information, the user flow, and engage users. They often work with personas and are involved during the construction of wireframes and prototypes for a project.

Interaction designer maps out interactions to build intuitive prototypes of a product to conduct usability testing, assessing the UX.

Usability analyst are focused on finding the existing issues with the design and recognizing the problems users might encounter when interacting with the product. UI/UX Developer, works on JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. UX Writer, devise a UX editorial strategy and crafts microcopy, Ad copies. They create brand value through content writing.

Finding the right course and the right application is most essential for any aspiring UX designer. Select your level after a firm reading of your overall aptitude and skill capacity. Depending upon your academic outreach and ambition, you can choose to enroll in either an under-graduate, post-graduate or even a certification courses specializing in UX.

Students can opt for a BDes for graduation or MDes for postgraduation – a UX degree from a reputed college or university will help a student to imbibe an essential design foundation alongside gaining expertise in the field o UX design as well as draw in opportunities to specialise in any particular discipline like interaction design from a plethora of sub-divisions such as visual/UI design, UX research or usability & data analysis. However, if you are already engaged professionally, a certification course in UX will prove most handy in upskilling yourself and making a career leap.

It is also pertinent to select a course that offers practical training and instruction from practicing designers. This will prove most beneficial in helping students become well-versed in the intricacies of UX design and gain real-time knowledge from the experience of working professionals in the field of UX design.

The most important part of UX career is that the selected program should encourage every student to create a distinct portfolio that can clearly depict their practical comprehension of design and application that are relevant to UX design methodologies. The course should constantly help students gain a vibrant understanding and grasp of the subject matter via assignments, live project, internships etc.

There are many organizations offering such degree and certification programs with practical exposure the likes of ImaginXP, Interaction Design Foundation, Coursera, and Edx, wherein, students can learn from experienced industry experts, create their industry-relevant portfolios, and can find out the best industry opportunities.

— Article is written by Prof. Col Shishir Kumar, Director, ImaginXP

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here