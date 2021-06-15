Career in Gaming: All You Need to Know

Playing games on mobile phones and laptops has become a common hobby from children to elders. In today’s world, gaming is not limited to entertainment and hobby, it has become a good career option for all those who love creativity and have a passion to develop new video games. In the past few years, India is witnessing tremendous growth in the video gaming industry. Many students have started their careers in the field of gaming, a highly competitive sector.

Students can earn in thousands by doing courses to become Game Designer or Game Developer.

A game developer creates games by putting all his imagination, thinking, and creativity into the production of the game. Therefore it is very important for you to have creativity and passion to make a career in this field. The job seekers in this field must understand gaming software and gaming theory. Apart from this, knowledge of sketching and lighting effects is also necessary for making a career in gaming.

After 10th or 12th, you can do a course in game developing and game designing from any institute offering multimedia or animation courses. Various institutes across the country offer three courses — Certificate, Diploma, and Degree.

Following institutions offer courses in this field;-

Bharti Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematic (MAAC), Mumbai

Arena Animations, New Delhi

Zee Institute of Creative Arts, Bangalore

iPixio Animation College, Bangalore

Animaster Academy – College for excellence in Animation, Bangalore

Academy of Animation and Gaming, Noida

After doing a course in gaming, you can start earning a salary of Rs 15,000 to 18,000 per month. After having experience of working in this field, you can earn in lakhs.

