Career Options in Medicine Without Cracking NEET 2021

Aspirants who do not want to appear for the all-India medical entrance exam -National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 or could not clear the highly competitive exam can still pursue their dream of having a career in the medical profession. Candidates who clear class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology can consider these options -

Pharmacy: To study pharmaceuticals, candidates can take admission in BPharm courses. Different colleges have different admission to BPharm courses, Several entrance exams including PUCET, MHTCET, BITSAT, KCET, TSEAMCETt etc are eligible for the same. Candidates can become a pharmacist, drug inspector, and health inspector.

Physiotherapy: It is the study of the use of exercises and physical movement of the body to cure problems. Candidates must have passed class 12 with physics, chemistry, biology as core subjects. They can opt for a career in health and fitness clinics as a physiotherapist after completion of the course.

Psychology: The study of the human mind and behaviour, students can opt for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours in Psychology if they have cleared class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Following completion of the course, candidates can become psychologists in clinics, schools, and hospitals.

Nutritionist/Dietician: The work of a nutritionist involves advising patients on their health and preparing a balanced diet chart as per the requirement of their bodies to promote a healthy lifestyle and cure diseases. Students can pursue a course on Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics to become certified nutritionists in several fields including hospitals, clinics, sports, etc.

Students can also study BSc in zoology, BSc in Botony, BA courses in specific medical and allied fields. In many colleges, admissions to such courses are through class 12 score.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here