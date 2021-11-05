Career Tips: Want to Join Narcotics Control Bureau? Here's How You do it

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been dominating headlines after their officials arrested Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, from a cruise ship party. Besides, they have been interrogating several actors in connection with the drug case.

Many school and college-going students, inspired by the recent major crackdown by the NCB, are wanting to join the agency. So let’s understand what it takes to be a part of the anti-drug organisation.

You might be knowing that buying, selling and manufacturing drugs is illegal in the country. Irrespective of the ban, several people are engaged in the illegal business as it reaps huge profits. All cases concerning drugs are investigated by the NCB.

The Narcotics Control Bureau was formed to prevent the smuggling and selling of narcotics and drugs in the country. The sleuths of NCB directly report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The organisation’s headquarter is in New Delhi. It also has zonal or state headquarters in Mumbai, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Guwahati and Patna.

The one and foremost goal to form the Narcotics Control Bureau was to prevent consumption and elimination of drugs and other narcotic products in India. Narcotics is an intelligence agency. People arrested by the NCB are proceeded under Act no 1985 and Act no 1988 for investigation and legal investigation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs directly recruits sleuths for the agency. Every year, to select successful candidates, the MHA invites applications for various positions. Candidates to qualify for the post have to appear for a written examination and interview. Candidates who successfully qualify both the written and interview are inducted into the agency.

The MHA also selects its officers from working officers in posts of Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

