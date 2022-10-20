Career Wise: Build a Career in Wellness Without Cracking NEET with Functional Nutrition

Have you ever questioned why, despite significant medical advancements; the number of people afflicted with chronic lifestyle diseases is rising daily? The name “chronic lifestyle disease” itself gives us the answer. One of the main causes of the global rise in diseases is our way of life.

When we need help, we turn to drugs rather than making lifestyle changes. Nobody, however, seems to realize that if their lifestyle was the cause of the condition, making proper, methodical changes to their lifestyle can also cure their illnesses. Functional nutrition does this.

What is Functional Nutrition?

Functional nutrition is a cornerstone of functional medicine that uses root cause analysis to treat diseases and/or prevent it. Finding the underlying cause of the disease’s genesis in this situation is the procedure of performing root cause analysis. Your blood test results are compared to optimal ranges by a functional nutritionist. In contrast to reference ranges, which are computed to show ranges for the average population, the majority of who are suffering from a chronic disease, optimal ranges are blood parameter ranges of a healthy person.

A functional nutritionist can reverse the disease with food, lifestyle modifications, detoxification, nutritional supplements, functional exercise, and other holistic methods by figuring out the underlying causes.

Functional Nutrition: Career Prospects

To enter the field of functional nutrition, one should first earn a degree or other credentials. Numerous bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes in nutrition are offered across globe.

You can pursue a variety of careers with a functional nutrition degree. One of the most sought-after careers is that of a functional nutrition programme consultant, functional nutritionist, or instructor. One can also pursue the career with certification and a graduate and master’s degree is not mandatory.

Even though the prerequisites are the same for any career route you can choose, there is some flexibility within these occupations. You may, for instance, work more independently as a self-employed consultant. On the other hand, if you want a typical organisational structure, there are lots of opportunities to work as a specialist or educator.

Functional Nutrition: Additional skill sets

Students who want to become functional nutritionists need to have a thorough understanding of the human body and how it works. Blood is a deciding aspect for a functional nutritionist, as was already established. Therefore, it is crucial to have a thorough understanding of blood parameters, how they relate to the patient’s illness and symptoms, and what treatments will assist to correct them.

Another requirement for treating diseases is complete knowledge of them, including their nature, symptoms, underlying causes, and anomalies. Besides that, it helps to be aware that there are other treatment options besides food, and to know which ones are best for a particular patient.

Being a practitioner of functional nutrition requires little skills. They need:

— Ability to explain why something is important and persuade someone to do a difficult activity with patience (eat properly, exercise, and meditate).

— Programme design expertise, or the ability to develop a comprehensive programme with clinical impact that a patient can actually adhere to.

— Possessing their own clinical model and being able to clearly explain to each patient why they are unwell and how to get better.

— Examples of this include the ability to motivate people to start and maintain lifestyle changes, the ability to link each lifestyle change to a lab value, and lifestyle coaching.

— Understanding how human physiology and cell biology can be evaluated through lab work, as well as the ability to analyze lab results.

Focusing on your own eating, exercising, sleeping, and meditation routines involves placing your own health at the top of your list of priorities. The fundamental principle that every functional nutritionist must uphold is that every person is different, thus the solutions you develop should be tailored to their quirks.

— Authored by Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive Academy

