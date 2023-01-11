Career Wise: How to Kickstart Your Career in the Advertising Industry?

If you have creative potential and your imaginative skills are equally good then advertising could be the right career for you. There is a lot of money in the field of advertising and is a very interesting job career. If you want to make a career in the advertising industry, you can also do your graduation in journalism and mass communication, among others. You can also choose a course from the list given below if you want a career in advertising:
-MBA in Advertising Management
-B.Com in Advertising and Brand Management
-BA in Advertising and PR
-Diploma in Public Relation and Advertising
-Bachelors in Media Management
-Diploma in Advertising and Marketing Communication
-Diploma in Advertising (Public Relation and Business Studies)
Top Colleges to Study Advertising
If you want to pursue a career in advertising, you can try these colleges
- College of Social Work (Mumbai)
-Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (Delhi)
-Ramnarayan Ruia College (Mumbai)
-St Xavier’s College (Mumbai)
-Madras Christian College (Chennai)
-Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (Bhopal)
If you complete higher education in advertising, you can become a copywriter, media buying director, customer service manager / account manager, creative director, art director, or media planner. One can work as market research executive, account executive, media director or illustrator.
