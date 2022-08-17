Career-Wise: Launch Your Career for Success With Cloud Developer & Cloud Architect Jobs

As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Let’s dive into careers in cloud computing

Since the pandemic, there has been a significant shift in the cloud. Cloud-based technologies are experiencing significant growth as the developing era takes root in every industry around the world. As a career option, cloud developers and cloud architects have a variety of opportunities in a variety of industries. Know what it takes to build a successful career with the help of cutting-edge courses for future success.

Advanced Developing

Developers are frequently the experts who plan and create websites, programs, and applications, to name a few. Using resources and pre-programmed templates, or starting from scratch, they are the experts in charge of establishing and managing the cloud infrastructure for the brand and organization. The primary responsibility is to design, develop, analyze, and maintain the company’s cloud systems.

First and foremost, the professional must acquire the skills and knowledge required to create the cloud application using the resources provided by the cloud platform of choice. They must also identify any bugs or errors in the code. A professional must be well-versed in the various tools and services available to make successful and efficient decisions for the organization.

The second stage necessitates skilled professionals focusing on the scalability and security of the cloud application. These advanced-level cloud experts will need to use a variety of DevOps techniques to develop and deploy applications across various cloud platforms.

Job opportunities: There are various job opportunities for these individuals in well-known firms all around the world, including the following:

● Cloud Engineer

● Database Engineer

● Cloud Developer

● Engineer for Cloud Data

● Software Engineer

● Cloud Administrator

Starting salary package for freshers: Cloud professionals are among the highest-paid IT developers in the world today. Cloud developers in India earn Rs 2.7 lakh per year, which can rise to Rs 17 lakh per year, with an average salary of Rs 9 lakh per year based on the professional’s knowledge and expertise.

Advanced Architecting

Cloud architects translate the project’s technical requirements into the design and architecture, assisting in the final product’s production. Furthermore, they facilitate communication between the organization’s challenges and solutions. The professional also works with others, such as developers and engineers, to ensure that the project they are building is correct. Professionals also construct the cloud environment based on the enterprise’s requirements. They are responsible for monitoring the cloud computing strategy, which includes cloud deployments, application design and architecture, and cloud adoption objectives.

They need experience working with AWS and other cloud providers; knowledge of MySQL; open-source tools like Kubernetes and Docker; as well as data storage and security skills. Along with Java programming skills, network administration skills and project management experience are also required.

Job opportunities: Certified architects, like developers, have a plethora of opportunities with excellent skills. Some of the following profiles:

● Architect for Azure Cloud

● AWS Specialist

● Cloud Service Architect

● Security Architect

● Architect for AWS Cloud Solutions

● Senior Information Technology Architect

● Data Architect

● Solutions Architect

Fresher’s starting salary package- The average salary of a cloud architect in India ranges from Rs 1 LPA to Rs 5 LPA per year. However, several factors, such as expertise and comprehension, play a significant role. In some cases, the average base salary has been reported to be $2.5 per year.

Eligibility

To work as a developer or architect in the cloud computing industry, you must be fluent in at least one programming language. When you begin your career, you’ll notice that nearly all cloud professionals have more than two years of relevant work experience in the IT sector, primarily in web or software development. As a result, any IT developer can learn how to become a cloud expert.

— Authored by Pushkar Verma, Director of Cloud Wizard

