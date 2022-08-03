Career-Wise: Love Playing The Detective? Try Career in Software Testing

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

In this week’s edition let’s explore a career in software testing

From the look and sound of it, a career in software testing can seem a little less glamourous or exciting compared to the glorified lives of coders and developers. Trust us – it’s not.

The developer may create a masterpiece of software, but even perfection has flaws, and that’s where the objective eye of the software tester is most needed.

If you love a challenge, enjoy piecing a puzzle, unraveling mysteries, are curious by nature, and have a knack for spotting the missing links and anomalies, then software testing is right up your alley. It’s a career that demands you to be an impartial assessor, an effective communicator, have strong powers of analytics and judgment, and technical skills. Read on to know more about a thriving career in it.

Software testing is the process wherein quality assurance (QA) teams, also called testers, work collaboratively with software developers to build quality within the software applications with the right assurance practices and identify defects in the software. The QA team is responsible to ensure that the software works appropriately as per the business requirements. After the QA teams sign off on any software, it is released into the market. The main aim of software testing is to ensure scalable, reliable, and high-quality software that meets business requirements and customer expectations.

Software developers and testers play an important role in enabling quality products for businesses across industries in the IT industry. As developers work on the software code development, the software tester tests the software for bugs, if any. Only after the tester certifies the product quality will it be launched into the market. Hence, developers and testers play an equally important role in software product development and the release of quality products.

Software testing is becoming increasingly automated with infusion of latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA (Robotic Process Automation) etc., to accelerate testing and improve outcomes. Modern testing requires programming skills to automate testing, blending it with more business-focused execution to achieve the balance of technology and business expertise.

A growing industry post-Covid

The software testing industry is growing at a phenomenal pace post-COVID pandemic. The need for newer and quicker digital solutions in the post-Covid world has accelerated the demand for software testing. The new work-from-home culture has also increased the demand for high-quality and secure digital infrastructure, which has further fueled the need for software testing professionals in the IT industry.

According to Technavio, the global software testing services market share is expected to increase by USD 34.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12%. As of February 2022, India is home to 88 unicorns with an overall valuation of $ 295.99 Bn. India is anticipated to be home to 60,000-62,000 start-ups, including more than 150 unicorns, by 2025. High-quality software accompanied by a solid user base is the essentials start-ups need to attract worthy investment or persuade potential buyers. Nearly 87% of unicorns provide software products that need Quality Assurance. Unicorns have started hiring independent software testing companies and treating them like an equal part of the internal team to prioritize customer experience and have a more robust chance of growing valuation.

How Can You Become a Software Tester?

For individuals to become software testing professionals, they must pursue any of the following degrees but are not limited to a BTech, BE, MCA, BCA, or BSc-computers. However, one can become a software tester if they have the basic technical knowledge, strong analytical acumen, zeal to learn new QA-related concepts, communication skills, and up to date with technological advancements.

Also, you can opt for certification courses and get a software testing certification like ISTQB and CSTE, which can help you gain knowledge of Software Development/Test Life Cycle and other testing methodologies and help you become a tester.

The salary package depends on various factors, including work experience, technical knowledge, work location, etc. However, a fresher software tester’s average starting salary package in India is around Rs 3.6-5 LPA. Based on the years of QA experience, the salary package varies along with the person having the required skillset.

There is immense scope for growth in software testing as a person starting from an entry-level role can climb up the corporate ladder with hard work and professional commitment. Typically, the entry level QA can move ahead as a Junior QA, Senior QA, Team Lead, Manager QA, Senior Manager QA, Test Architect and many more roles. They can quickly reach a managerial role in a few years provided they gain good latest testing knowledge and should have worked on different projects across domains.

— Written by Adeesh Jain, Senior Vice President, TestingXperts, a next-gen QA & Software Testing Company

