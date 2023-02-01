​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

In the last few years, photography has emerged as a great career option in visual communication, in which you can earn lakhs in a month. A very interesting work profile, in which, apart from a particular job, you can also do freelancing. Let us know, how you can make your career in photography.

Everyone wants to capture the good moments of their life forever, and this is the reason why the trend of photography and photographers has also increased. If you make your career in photography then you will be able to work in several fields. This includes event photography, wildlife photography, portfolio, product, and figure photography.

Photography courses and colleges

If you want to do a course to learn professional tricks in photography, then you can do BFA photography or an MFA photography course. Apart from these, there are also options for many bridge courses, certificates, and diplomas.

To study photography, you can do courses from AJK Mass Communication Center, as well as Delhi College of Photography, AAFT, National Institute of Design Ahmedabad, etc., from where you can do a professional degree in photography.

If you want to make your career in photography, then you can work as a freelancer as well, since you can work with any firm. There are a lot of job opportunities in this field along with freelancing, which you can take advantage of.

