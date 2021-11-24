Caretaker Allegedly Assaulted by Security Staff at Medical College in Kerala; SHRC Registers Case

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Saturday ordered a probe into the incident in which a caretaker was allegedly assaulted by the security staff of Thiruvananthapuram Medical college recently. Commission chairperson Justice Antony Dominic directed the Medical Education Director and the city police commissioner to probe the matter and submit a report within three weeks.

The issue pertains to an assault on Chirayinkeezhu resident Arun Dev (28) by the security staff of the medical college hospital here. The commission registered the case after the visuals of the assault went viral.

The Commission, in a release, said that the issue happened a day ago at the entry gate to ward numbers 17,18 and 19. Kumar, who has been taking care of his grandmother admitted in the hospital, was denied entry into the ward despite showing an entry pass. When questioned, the security staff verbally abused him and Kumar was dragged behind the guard rooms and assaulted, which was clearly seen in footage shot by members of the public. The Commission noted that this was the second similar incident this week.

In another case, more than 100 students with their parents held a road-roko on the Perundurai-Kunnathur Road at Cheenapuram village in the district on Monday to demand immediate action against the headmaster of a school for failure to act on a complaint of an alleged harassment by a teacher, police said. Some days ago, the complaint was lodged against the teacher whose use of double entendre and remarks went viral.

