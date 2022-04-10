Case Against Maharashtra Teacher for Molesting Minor Student in Beed School

Police have registered a case against a teacher for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a school in Maharashtra’s Beed city, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at the private educational institution on Friday. The 33-year-old teacher allegedly molested the Class 4 student in a classroom and then warned her against informing about it to anyone, the official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The victim later informed her family members following which her father and other relatives went to the school and demanded an explanation from its management. They also thrashed the accused in the school, the official said. Later, local police reached the school and pacified the girl’s family members. Based on complaint filed by the victim’s father, the police registered a case against the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation) and 354-A (sexual harassment), as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, the police added.

