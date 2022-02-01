Case Registered Against YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' For Calling Students to Protest Near Edu Minister Varsha Gaikwad's House

Police will take action against a YouTuber, ‘Hindustani Bhau’ alias Vikas Phatak, after it emerged that he had asked students to assemble in Dharavi area in Mumbai near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to demand cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 on Monday, an official said.

The officials said that the YouTuber will have to face the law as prima facie as he had appealed to students to assemble at Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi. Vikas Phatak was also present near the spot.

Several hundred students protested on Monday afternoon at Ashok Mill Naka raising their demands. The students argued against holding the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in person, saying they had studied online due to COVID restrictions. Police dispersed the students from the protesting to stop them from moving towards the minister’s residence in the vicinity.

Responding to a query, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone V, Pranay Ashok said, The action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students".

Another police official said that ‘Hindustani Bahu’ had visited the Dharavi police station requesting the police to not stop students from reaching Gaikwad’s residence. When senior police officers asked him to give a letter of demands and assured him that it will be forwarded to the minister, Bhau left the police station. Hindustani Bhau, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is popular for his videos that are marked by the unique delivery of slang words through which he mainly targets Pakistan and other YouTubers from that country.

