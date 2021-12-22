Cash-Strapped Sambalpur University Sought Support From Alumni for College Development

Sambalpur University, which is facing a shortage of funds to upgrade the infrastructure of one of its premier constituent colleges in Odisha, has now sought support from the alumni for the development of their alma mater. The state university has planned to construct a three-storey administrative-cum-academic building on the premises of the Lajpat Rai Law College in Sambalpur town in western Odisha.

The varsity decided to provide Rs 1 crore and the law college will contribute Rs 60 lakh for the building, which is still short of the estimated cost of Rs 2.6 crore. It planned to generate the remaining Rs 1 crore with the support of the alumni of the institution.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said hundreds of students who had studied in the L R Law College would agree that the institution made a significant difference in their lives. “It’s time for the alumni to think of their alma mater and be a part of its ongoing journey. I appeal to the alumni of the prestigious institution to donate for its development," Mittal said.

The law college was established in 1965, two years before the formation of the Sambalpur University. A university official said if the alumni donated Rs 50 lakh, the proposal to construct the building could be materialised easily as it would get a matching grant from the government under the Mo College (my college) scheme. Under the campaign, the government will provide the grant equivalent to double the contribution made by former students of universities and colleges.

