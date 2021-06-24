Caste-based Question in DSSSB Exam: Delhi Police Registers Case Against Unknown Persons

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons following the high court’s order in a case of caste-based questions being allegedly asked in the primary teachers’ recruitment exam by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), officials said on Tuesday. The FIR was registered on Monday at Anand Vihar Police Station against unknown persons, they said.

The high court on June 14 said the question put in the question papers of the two examinations held on October 13, 2018 and August 18, 2019 undoubtedly prima facie fall within the domain of an intentional insult or intimidation with an intent to prima facie insult members of the SC/ST within public view.

The court said whether the DSSSB was aware of the contents of the question papers set or not, is a matter which can be ascertained only through investigation. The high court dismissed a petition by DSSSB challenging a February 17 order of the trial court directing lodging of an FIR against the offenders for the offences under the SC/ST Act on a complaint by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam.

The trial court’s directions had come while allowing an application filed by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, seeking action against the DSSSB chairman and the erring officials of the examination committee under the Act. The application had claimed that a caste-based question was asked in the exam conducted on October 13, 2018, by the DSSSB.

