CAT 2020 Admit Card to be Released at 5pm Today at iimcat.ac.in

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 admit cards will be released today on the website for CAT 2020 registration. CAT 2020 aspirants can visit the website and download their admit card today. The CAT 2020 admit card will be available on October 28 from 5 pm at iimcat.ac.in, which is the website managed by Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

If you are a CAT 2020 aspirant, you need to take the following steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website https://iimcat.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registered Candidate Login’

Step 3: A window will appear for login. Enter your user ID and password and login to the account

Step 4: Download your CAT 2020 admit card and take a print out of the same

The CAT 2020 admit card will contain details like candidate’s name, registration number, exam centre name and address, timings of CAT 2020 etc. The CAT 2020 aspirants should verify all the details to see that there is no incorrect information in their admit card.

The CAT 2020 admit card is a requirement for the aspirants to take the competitive exam CAT 2020, which is the basis for admissions in management colleges in the country. The registration for CAT 2020 started on August 5 this year and ended on September 23,2020. Generally, CAT is conducted in late November every year. The exam date for CAT 2020 will be November 29 this year.

On the basis of their score, CAT 2020 aspirants are given admissions in Indian management colleges. This is also the exam that gives admissions in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management. The exam is conducted by IIMs. The CAT 2020 score will be required for admissions in management colleges in the year 2021. The CAT 2020 results are expected to be released on January 5, 2021.

Around 2 lakh MBA and PGDM aspirants sit for the Common Admission Test every year which gives admissions in 20 IIMs, FMS, IITs and 3000 other business administration schools.