CAT 2020 Admit Cards to be Released Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, Here is How You Can Download

CAT 2020 admit cards will be released tomorrow by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Indore. Those who have registered for CAT 2020 will be able to download CAT 2020 admit cards from the official website of the exam at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2020 admit cards will be available for download from 5 pm.

Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for admission to various management programmes, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM and PGPEX, in IIMs. CAT 2020 will be held on November 29 at centres spread across around 156 test cities.

How to download CAT 2020 admit cards

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials

Step 4: CAT 2020 admit card will display on screen

Step 5: Download it and take printout for the exam day

Candidates should note that they will be required to carry the CAT 2020 admit card to the exam centre. Without CAT 2020 admit cards, they will not be allowed to take CAT 2020. CAT 2020 admit cards will carry information like name and roll number of candidates, name of exam centre and its address and important instructions related to the exam.

CAT 2020 will be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates will have to wear face mask and maintain physical distancing at exam centres. CAT 2020 will have three sections. Section 1 will have questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), while Section 2 will test candidates’ knowledge of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). Section 3 will test Quantitative Ability (QA).

The exam will take place in three sessions and in each session, a different question set will be provided. In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances, scores obtained by each candidate will be subjected to a process of Normalisation.

“The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms,” reads a notification by IIMs.