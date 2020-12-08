CAT 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objection Till December 11

The CAT 2020 Answer Key and Response Sheet is out for the students willing to take admissions to IIMs and other different B-schools. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore released the CAT 2020 Answer Key, along with CAT 2020 Response Sheets on the official website. Aspirants who sat for the CAT 2020 Exam can tally their answers and estimated score at iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 was scheduled for Sunday, November 29 in a computer-based exam. The exam-conducting authority for the year, IIM Indore has released the CAT 2020 Answer Key and Response Sheets within 10 days of conducting the examination this year. Candidates can access the Common Admission Test Answer Key and Response Sheets 2020 by using their registration number and password.

CAT 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: In order to download the CAT 2020 answer key, visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registered candidate login to access the CAT 2020 answer key

Step 3: Key in your login credentials to sign-in to your profile

Step 4: Download the CAT 2020 answer key and tally the answers with your responses

You will also need to download the CAT 2020 Response Sheet in order to match you solutions with those given in CAT 2020 Answer Key. In order to directly go to the candidate login for CAT 2020 Answer Key, click on the link here: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/66504/login.html

The CAT 2020 answer key will have all the correct answers to the questions mentioned in the CAT 2020 entrance exam. In case, if any candidate finds any incorrect response in the answer sheet, he/she can raise objections. The CAT 2020 objection window will open at 10 am today on December 8 and will close at 5 pm on December 11. No objections will be entertained after the given duration.