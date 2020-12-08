CAT 2020 Answer Key, Response Sheet Released at iimcat.ac.in

The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 declared on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore announced the CAT 2020 Response Sheets along with the answer key.

Let us take a look at the steps to download the CAT 2020 answer key from the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — https://iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Objective Management tab. Click on the same

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed. You can download it from here

In order to access your individual response sheets, candidates need to log in to their account to view their response sheet. It will be available from 10 am on December 8.

The CAT 2020 aspirants will also be allowed by the administering body to register their objection against the answers in CAT 2020 official answer key or in their CAT 2020 response sheet. A statement is scrolling on the homepage of the CAT website. It says, “The Objection Management tab for CAT 2020 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8, 2020 till 5:00 PM on December 11, 2020. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

The CAT 2020 answer key will enable the students to check their CAT percentile score by matching the answers provided in the key with their CAT 2020 response sheet.

The final results of CAT 2020 will be released by IIM Indore, which is the administering body of CAT 2020. Those candidates who will qualify CAT 2020 will become eligible to participate in the CAT 2020 counselling process. They can get admission in IIMs and other participating colleges based on their ranks in CAT 2020.

The counselling process of CAT 2020 includes registration for the counselling, payment of fees and document verification. CAT 2020 was conducted on November 29 this year.