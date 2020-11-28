CAT 2020: Know How to Retrieve User ID or Password if Forgot

CAT 2020 | The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be held on Sunday. All candidates who are on the last leg of their revision schedule must go through the rules and regulations issued by the examination conducting authority Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore). Now, one of the most important things on an examination day is the admit card. Candidates who have not downloaded their CAT 2020 admit card yet are advised to do the same at the earliest as without the same one will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates should note that they will be asked to enter their CAT 2020, User ID and password to access the admit card. Now, those who have forgotten their basic credentials need not worry as the IIM Indore has come up with a provision through it can be retrieved.

CAT 2020: Here are the steps that one needs to follow to retrieve the user id and password -

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and log on to the website

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a link that reads CAT 2020 hall ticket 2020, click on it

Step 3: Agree to the exam day instruction of CAT 2020

Step 4: In the next window of the CAT 2020 admit card, you will be asked to enter roll number/registration number, date of birth/password etc. Somewhere there an option of ‘Forgot Password’ button is also given. Click on that tab

Step 5: You will be taken to a new window where you will have to enter the credentials required and hit submit

Step 6: A password retrieval link will be sent to the registered mobile number/ email id

Step 7: Click on the retrieval link and reset the CAT 2020 password

Some students might also face problems regarding their browsers, slow internet connections or discrepancy in the CAT 2020 admit card. For issues pertaining to the browser, CAT 2020 aspirants are asked to use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. If the problem still occurs then history and cache need to be cleared and the webpage must be refreshed.

The IIM Indore has also provided a helpline number of CAT and an email id for the benefit of the CAT 2020 aspirants. They can call on 1-800-209-0830 or write to cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in.