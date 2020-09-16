CAT 2020: Pattern for Common Admission Test Modified; Five Major Changes

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, in an online mode on November 29. There have been 5 important changes that have been made in CAT 2020. Candidates should keep these changes in mind before they appear to write the exam.

CAT 2020: Here are the five big announcements

CAT 2020 duration reduced: The total duration of the exam has be reduced to 120 minutes (2 hours). Earlier, the composite duration for one session was 3 hours.

CAT 2020 in three sessions: The examination will be conducted on November 29 in three sessions. Earlier, the exam was conducted in two sessions. One extra session has been added this year to follow the social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAT 2020 will have three sections: Candidates will have to answer questions that will be divided into three sections. The first section will be Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, the second section will be Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and the third section will be Quantitative Ability.

Candidates should note that they will have to answer one section at a time. They will not be allowed to switch sections while answering.

CAT 2020 section-wise time limit reduced: Candidates appearing for CAT 2020 will now be getting 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. Earlier, 60 minutes were allotted for one section.

With duration being reduced, examinees will have to prepare accordingly and try to answer the maximum number of questions in the given time.

CAT 2020 registration deadline extended: The last date to register for CAT 2020 has been extended till September 23 up to 5 pm. Earlier, the last date was September 16. Willing and interested candidates who have still not applied for the admission test can register themselves on the official website iimcat.ac.in before the deadline ends.

CAT is conducted annually for admission to various management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM and PGPEX.

CAT 2020 will be held at various test centres spread across 156 test cities in the country.