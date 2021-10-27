CAT 2021 Admit Card Today: When, Where & How to Download Hall Ticket

Candidates appearing for the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2021 can expect their admit cards to be released today - October 27, as per the schedule. The B-school entrance exam will be held on November 26 and as per the schedule, the hall ticket will be released today at iimcat.ac.in.

The IIM Ahmedabad — exam conducting institute — has decided to decrease the number of questions asked in the exam. The duration of the exam was reduced from three hours to two hours last year. This will be implemented this year as well. Now, students will have 40 minutes to solve each section. Thus to ensure students are able to complete the exam, IIM-Ahmedabad will be reducing the number of questions as well.

Read | Failed to Clear CAT, Students Opens MBA Chai Stall, Now is Millionaire, Owner of 22 Outlets

This year, the eligibility process to apply for MBA entrance had also changed. Due to the pandemic, students have been promoted without exams and based on internal assessment, thus the IIM decided to change the minimum marks needed to apply for CAT. The earlier requirement of having at least 50% marks in graduation (45% for reserved category) was lifted this year.

CAT 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card

It is mandatory for students to take the admit card with them to the exam hall for verification purposes.

After downloading the admit card, students need to ensure that there is no error in the same, they need to check their names, spelling, and other details. In case of any error, they need to raise concerns with authorities and get it corrected.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the MBA entrance this year. It is scheduled to be conducted at over 400 test centres, spread across 159 cities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.