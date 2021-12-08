CAT 2021 Answer Key is Out, Here’s How and Where You Can Download

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 answer key at the iimcat.ac.in. Those who took the exam on November 28, can download the answer key by using their registered login credentials like CAT 2021 registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

The CAT 2021 answer key will help students to calculate their probable percentile and plan accordingly. They can also raise objections if any. The objection management tab would be open from December 8, 10 am up to December 11, 5 pm. It must be noted that the objections will be accepted only for a certain period of time. Once the objection window will be closed, no further requests shall be entertained in this regard.

According to experts, the cut-off for admission to top B-schools might see a dip this year — around 85 percentile. The exam had fewer questions when compared to last year that made the paper even more difficult. Hence, the cut-offs are bound to go down this year. Further, the lengthy passages in the VARC section and LRDI sets were time-consuming thus there were fewer attempts by the aspirants.

CAT 2021 Answer Key: Where To Download

CAT 2021 answer key is available at iimcat.ac.in for all three slots. Candidates would be given a time of 3 to 4 days to raise objections in the provisional answer if they have any. IIM Ahmedabad will release the result and the final answer keys after reviewing the objections raised by candidates in the provisional answer key.

CAT 2021 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1. Visit the CAT 2021 official website

Step 2: Those who appeared for the exam will need to visit the official website and open the designated link.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the respective link, the users will be redirected to a fresh webpage where they will be required to submit the login details.

Step 4: The CAT 2021 answer key will be available separately for each of the slots. Hence, the examinees will need to select their slot and download the answer key.

Step 5: Once downloaded, aspirants can match their answers and calculate their probable percentile.

CAT 2021: How is percentile calculated?

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT including all three slots — morning, afternoon, and evening sessions

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in a section

Step 3: Now, you can calculate the percentile score (P) by using this formula:

P = (N − r / N) x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) up to two decimal points

The CAT 2021 result is likely to be declared by the first week of January 2022. Candidates securing the minimum required percentile will get a call from IIMs depending upon their score. Aspirants can also apply to other management colleges on the basis of their CAT scores.

