CAT 2021 Correction Window Closes Today, How to Edit Application Form

The edit window of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 closes today, September 27 at 5 pm. Candidates who need to correct their application forms can do at the official website of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) CAT — iimcat.ac.in. The correction window had opened on September 25.

Candidates are allowed to make changes in their photo, signature, and test centre preference.

CAT 2021: How to edit application form

Step 1. Go to the official portal of IIM CAT

Step 2. Click on the link for application form correction window on the homepage

Step 3. Login using your registered credentials. Edit the necessary information

Step 4. Re-upload documents, if needed. Submit

Step 5. Download the correction CAT 2021 application form and take a print out for further reference

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on November 28 while the admit cards will be released on October 27. This year, the exam will be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad in the computer-based test mode for a duration of 120 minutes.

The CAT 2021 will consist of a total of 100 questions featuring a maximum mark is 300. It will have three sections and 40 minutes will be given to answer each section. Candidates will get three marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. There is no negative marking for non-MCQ questions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here