CAT 2021 Didn't Go Well? List of Colleges for Low Scorers

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 for admissions to the IIMs and other MBA colleges was held on November 28. While every student dreams of getting into IIMs and top B schools, it’s not easy as their cut-off percentile is too high. For those who think they may not have done well in the exam, they must know that not getting into an IIM doesn’t mean that they have no other options.

There are several other good B-schools that accept low CAT percentile and other entrance exams like XAT or MAT as well. Here is the list of some of the top management colleges that accept low CAT exam scores.

Also read| CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

Top Management Colleges Accepting Low CAT Percentile

— GITAM Hyderabad Business School

— IBS Hyderabad

— Galgotias, Greater Noida

— Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

— Asia Pacific, New Delhi

— JIMS Rohini 19, New Delhi

— JIMS Kalkaji, New Delhi

— IIHMR, Jaipur

— Presidency University

— Acharya School of Management

Candidates also have an option to appear for other MBA entrance tests such as XAT, SNAP, NMAT, and CMAT. Those willing to pursue MBA from a foreign university will have to pass the GMAT entrance test.

Read| Failed to Clear CAT, Students Opens MBA Chai Stall, Now is Millionaire, Owner of 22 Outlets

Once the CAT 2021 results will be out, candidates will have to visit the official website of the respective MBA institutes that they wish to apply for. After that, they will be required to fill in the admission form and upload their CAT 2021 score. The college/institute will then call the shortlisted candidates for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT).

Short-term courses at IIMs

Meanwhile, CAT 2021 is not the only way to get into IIMs. The institutes also offer several short-term online courses which students can apply for to get the alumni status of the prestigious institutes.

IIM Bangalore: The institute offers a short-term online course on accounting and finance. This course will help candidates understand financial statements better and evaluate how business performances are affected. The course is available on edX for a fee of Rs 11,172.

IIM Calcutta: This six-month course on management science is available on Coursera. It will teach candidates on analytical knowledge necessary to advance their career as business leaders. The course will feature lectures, videos, simulations, real-life projects, assignments, and other pedagogical tools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.