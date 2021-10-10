CAT 2021: Know Admit Card Date, Changes in Exam Pattern

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is slated to be held on November 28. According to the official website, the admit cards for the CAT 2021 will be released by the IIM Ahmedabad a month prior on October 27 at 5 pm. As soon as the hall tickets are made available, all the registered candidates can visit the official website, that is, iimcat.ac.in, to check and download their respective admit cards.

CAT 2021: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official IIM CAT website

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the tab reading - ‘Registered Candidate.’

Step 3: When you click on the tab, it will redirect you to a new page. Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Once you log in, it will take a second for the IIM CAT 2021 admit card to get displayed on your computer screen.

Step 5: Cross-check all the important details and guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket and save a copy to take print out.

CAT 2021: Exam pattern changes

This year the minimum marks criteria have been eliminated. Students needed to secure 50 per cent marks earlier in their graduation but now they can apply for the MBA entrance exam by clearing the graduate degree. This year, students have been promoted without exams and based on internal assessment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, considering there could be different evaluation patterns adopted by different universities across the country, the IIMs have decided to remove the minimum percentage of marks.

The exam will be held in a computer-based examination. Each candidate will have 120 minutes to answer the question paper, consisting of 100 questions. The test will be divided into three sections, candidates will have 40 minutes each to answer a section. For every correct answer, the candidate will be awarded three marks, while a negative marking will be in place for incorrect answers. Candidates will lose one mark for each incorrect answer.

