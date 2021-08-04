CAT 2021 Registrations Begin: Here's How to Apply for Admissions to IIMs, Other B-Schools

The registration process has begun for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 from today, August 4. The online application process will continue till September 15. Candidates seeking admission to various management programmes including those offered by the prestigious IIMs can apply for CAT 2021 at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 will be held on November 28 in three sessions. The exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) at test centres spread across around 158 test cities. Candidates who make it through the written test will be called for interviews. Since 2020, many IIMs are holding interview processes in the online form.

CAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Requirement: Candidates must hold a bachelor degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA to be eligible for CAT 2021. For SC, ST and PWD students, the minimum required mark in the qualifying examination is 45 per cent. Those appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification exam, or those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2021: Documents Needed

Applicants must keep the following documents ready to apply for CAT 2021 -

— Scanned copy of photograph

— Scanned signature

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Graduation or equivalent mark sheet

— Work experience, if applicable

— Category certificate if applicable

CAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link to CAT 2021 registration and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your details to complete the CAT 2021 registration. Save the registered login credentials

Step 4: Now, proceed to fill in the CAT 2021 application form and submit the personal details, educational details and other required fields

Step 5: Select your test city. Applicants will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preferences.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your CAT 2021 application form

Step 7: Download the filled application form and save a copy of it for future reference.

CAT 2021: Application Fee

The CAT 2021 application fee for general candidates is Rs 2200, however, for SC, ST and PwD candidates it is Rs 1100.

