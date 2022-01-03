CAT 2021 Result Declared at iimcat.ac.in, 9 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result has been announced today, January 3 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad at the official website at iimcat.ac.in. As many as nine candidates have secured 100 percentile. All are male candidates and out of the total, seven are engineers. The maximum number of 100 percentile scorers are from Maharashtra with four candidates, followed by Uttar Pradesh with two followed by one candidate from Haryana, Telangana, and West Bengal each.

The test was conducted on November 28. Around 2.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 1.9 lakh appeared for it. Candidates can access the CAT scorecard at the website using their roll number and password. The IIM CAT scores will be valid till December 31 this year.

Also read| Failed to Clear CAT, Students Opens MBA Chai Stall, Now is Millionaire, Owner of 22 Outlets

CAT 2021 Result: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CAT 2021 result link

Step 3. Log in using your ID and password

Step 4. Check the percentile and download the scorecard for further use.

CAT 2021 Result: What to check

The result will contain the candidate’s registration number, name, category, and gender, date of birth, overall and section-wise score, and percentile. In case of any discrepancy, candidates need to report to the authorities immediately.

Read| CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? List of Colleges for Low Scorers

CAT 2021 Result: What’s next

Candidates who make it through the Written Ability Test (WAT), will be called for Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI) by the management colleges including the IIMs. The institutes will create a merit list of candidates as per their cut off scores. Thereafter, candidates will be shortlisted for an interview and GD.

The IIMs, however, may take into consideration other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender, and academic diversity, and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.