Maharashtra Girl Left Coveted Job to Prepare for CAT, Secures 99.95 Percentile in First Attempt

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneshwar, Gauravi Kabadi cracked the MBA entrance exam — CAT 2021 in her very first attempt. A student of the electrical engineering department from batch 2020, she decided to leave her coveted MNC job which she got via campus placement. She decided to opt for a management degree from the prestigious IIMs. Leaving her job to prepare for the entrance panned out to be a good decision as she scored 99.95 percentile in CAT 2021.

Gauravi claimed she cracked the very first interview she gave during her placement at IIT Bhubaneshwar and hence decided to take up the opportunity. The campus placement was completed in 2019 and she received the placement offer in the same year as well, however, the workload was a lot and she could not continue as she wanted to prepare for CAT.

Initially, she started preparing for CAT 2021 along with the job, however, at the beginning of 2021, she decided to quit and go forward with her dream of studying management.

Gauravi had got a job at Analog Devices but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she was working from home. “The CAT preparation is very tricky. It takes a lot of time and dedication. I realised that I would not be able to juggle preparation with work. So I decided to leave my job and instead put my focus on the MBA entrance preparations," she said.

“I always wanted to go into management but was more inclined towards engineering. Since today the world has become so tech-savvy so I thought it was a good idea to know how things function first and then learn how to manage those things," explained Gauravi. She aims to have her own enterprise at some point. She is targeting IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore.

For her preparation, it was self-study all the way. After leaving her job, she started preparing in April and studied mostly from Arun Sharma, MKS, etc. She claims that she was prepared by September. The exam was held in November. So after the actual preparation, she joined a crash course from iQuanta and later enrolled in IMS for mock tests. “The most important part of preparation is a mock test as that is when you know where you are lacking. You can accordingly improve those areas. Practising is the key," she adds.

Talking about the differences in preparation for CAT and JEE, she sid, “The idea of CAT syllabus is very basic. Any 10th pass student can also solve all the questions provided they are given an ample amount of time. While for JEE Mains and Advanced, you have to know all the syllabus — the advanced level of math such as integration, calculus, electric charge, and other subjects. It focuses on concepts and engineering only while for CAT, it is about how fast you can grasp the problem and solve it." Her JEE Advanced rank was around 4400, she said.

Hailing from Kalyan, Maharashtra, due to his father’s transferable job she roamed from district to district in the state. While her father is a government service, her mother is a housewife. She completed her 10th from Maharashtra board appearing from Raigad district and came first from the district that year. She completed her 12th also from MSBSHSE and scored 92 per cent.

