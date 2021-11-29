CAT 2021 Tougher Than Last Year, Cut-off Likely to be Over 95 Percentile

The CAT 2021 conducted on November 28 saw a reduction in the number of questions this time. The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section had 24 questions in the morning slot, a reduction of two questions from the last year. The Reading Comprehension (RC) passages were four in number, similar to last year’s papers, however, the number of questions dropped to 16 from 18 last year. The difficulty for CAT 2021 in the morning slot was slightly when compared to CAT 2020, says Pradeep Pandey, Academic Head, T.I.M.E. Delhi.

According to BYJU’s, the VARC section was moderately difficult while the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and the Quantitative Ability (QA) sections were moderate. The expected cut-off in the VARC section is between 50-53, in the DILR section it is 40-45 and in QA, it is 43-46. The total expected cut-off is 124-132. The expected cut-off for top B-schools is likely to be around 95-99 percentile.

Also read| Failed to Clear CAT, Students Opens MBA Chai Stall, Now is Millionaire, Owner of 22 Outlets

The verbal ability questions featured a couple of easy questions in the PFQs due to their short length and simple comprehension that was needed, says Pandey. The RC passages this year were not easy to crack. Selecting a passage to answer was not easy either, as almost none of the passages made for easy reading, he adds. The OMO questions were tough, but students could afford to take a guess with these as they are non-MCQs.

While the VARC section was easier than last year, the DLRI section of the morning slot was as difficult as that of last year’s paper, says BYJU. Some may have found it more challenging due to the number of sets now being only four instead of the five last year.

The set on smoothies, though having numbers that are not so complex to handle, can be classified as difficult. While a couple of the questions in the set can be solved with some moderate effort, the remaining two demanded exertion, pushing the difficulty level of this set higher.

Read| CAT Not Needed, Know Alternative Ways to Get Admission to IIMs

The set on bar graphs could be considered the easiest across the CAT LRDI papers over the past few years. The data was straightforward and easy to understand with no logical complications.

The Quant section questions were lengthy with the maximum number of questions from arithmetic and algebra. There were a few questions from triangle and trapezium as well but these questions were easier while the algebra section was difficult.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.