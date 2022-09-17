CAT 2022 Application Deadline Extended Till September 21, How to Apply for IIM Entrance

The last date to submit the application form for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Previously, the deadline to complete the registration process was September 14. Now, the CAT registration window is going to remain open till September 21.

Candidates who wish to seek admission to the MBA programme offered by IIMs and other top business schools can apply through the official site, iimcat.ac.in. “CAT 2022 Registration Deadline extended to September 21, 2022, 5.00 PM,” read IIM’s online portal. It further stated that candidates can now choose Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred city for CAT 2022.

Also read| CUET Result 2022: Will 700+ CUET Score be Enough to get Admissions to Delhi University?

The Common Admission Test this year will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27. There will be 3 sessions held for the exam for a duration of 2 hours across centres in 150 cities. The admit card for the exam is expected to be distributed among all registered candidates on October 27.

CAT 2022: Check steps to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal of iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2. Then click on the link to ‘New Candidate Registration’.

Step 3. Next, create a user ID and password and log in.

Step 4. Fill out the application form and make the payment of the fee.

Step 5. Click on the submit button, download the form and take a printout for future use.

CAT 2022: Application fees

For all candidates, the online application fee is Rs 2300 except for SC, ST, and PwD categories as they need to submit a fee of Rs 1150 only. Notably, applicants having a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent are eligible to apply. However, relaxations on the minimum marks required for graduation have been given to the applicants from the reserved category. Candidates are highly encouraged to check the eligibility criteria before they fill out the application form.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here