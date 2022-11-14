CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#AssemblyElections#G20Summit
Home » News » education-career » CAT 2022: Check Out Previous Year's Cut-Offs Across IIMs
1-MIN READ

CAT 2022: Check Out Previous Year's Cut-Offs Across IIMs

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 19:05 IST

New Delhi, India

CAT 2022 on Nov 27 (Representative image)

CAT 2022 on Nov 27 (Representative image)

CAT 2022: The admissions process for the 20 IIMs is complex. An MBA candidate must first achieve the minimum IIM cut-off to be considered for admission to any of the IIM campuses

The Common Admission Test or CAT, which serves as a prerequisite for admission to all IIMs is set to take place on November 27. The Indian Institutes of Management, or IIMs are among India’s top MBA schools. The IIM cut-off is the primary criterion for selecting applicants. The admissions process for the 20 IIMs is complex. An MBA candidate must first achieve the minimum IIM cut-off to be considered for admission to any of the IIM campuses.

This cut-off is announced before the written ability test or personal interview (WAT/PI) round, which is the second stage of the IIM admissions process. Each campus publishes its IIM CAT cut-offs for the admissions screening of applicants.

Before the CAT exam, the IIM selection criteria and admission process are made public. This information includes the required CAT score, entrance requirements, and other eligibility requirements. Only those who achieved the minimum IIM cut-off percentile specified by the institutes’ admission cells in the CAT exam are invited to the WAT/PI round.

Here are the Cut-Offs of the Top IIMs over the last 3 years

RELATED NEWS

IIM Cut-Off Percentage 2021

IIM Ahmedabad – 99-100

IIM Bangalore– 99-100

IIM Calcutta – 98-99

IIM Lucknow – 97-99

IIM Indore – 97-98

IIM Kozhikode – 97-98

IIM Cut-Off Percentage 2020

IIM Ahmedabad – 99-100

IIM Bangalore – 99-100

IIM Calcutta – 99

IIM Lucknow –97-98

IIM Indore– 97-98

IIM Kozhikode –97-98

IIM Cut-Off Percentage 2019

IIM Ahmedabad – 81.53

IIM Bangalore – 90

IIM Calcutta – 95

IIM Lucknow – 90

IIM Indore – 90

IIM Kozhikode – 95

To succeed in the admissions process, IIM aspirants must understand the differences between the two categories of CAT cut-offs. There are two different kinds of cut-offs: qualifying CAT cut-offs (IIM eligibility cut-off) and final CAT cut-offs (IIM call cut-off).

The exam will be held in three shifts, according to the official announcement. The exam is administered by one of the IIMs on a rotating basis each year, and in 2022, IIM Bangalore will be in charge of doing so across 150 locations for admission to the top business schools in the country. The final answer key will serve as the basis for the CAT 2022 result following which the cut offs will be announced by the IIMs.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 14, 2022, 19:03 IST
last updated:November 14, 2022, 19:05 IST