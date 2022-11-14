CAT 2022: Check Out Previous Year's Cut-Offs Across IIMs

The Common Admission Test or CAT, which serves as a prerequisite for admission to all IIMs is set to take place on November 27. The Indian Institutes of Management, or IIMs are among India’s top MBA schools. The IIM cut-off is the primary criterion for selecting applicants. The admissions process for the 20 IIMs is complex. An MBA candidate must first achieve the minimum IIM cut-off to be considered for admission to any of the IIM campuses.

This cut-off is announced before the written ability test or personal interview (WAT/PI) round, which is the second stage of the IIM admissions process. Each campus publishes its IIM CAT cut-offs for the admissions screening of applicants.

Before the CAT exam, the IIM selection criteria and admission process are made public. This information includes the required CAT score, entrance requirements, and other eligibility requirements. Only those who achieved the minimum IIM cut-off percentile specified by the institutes’ admission cells in the CAT exam are invited to the WAT/PI round.

Here are the Cut-Offs of the Top IIMs over the last 3 years

IIM Cut-Off Percentage 2021

IIM Ahmedabad – 99-100

IIM Bangalore– 99-100

IIM Calcutta – 98-99

IIM Lucknow – 97-99

IIM Indore – 97-98

IIM Kozhikode – 97-98

IIM Cut-Off Percentage 2020

IIM Ahmedabad – 99-100

IIM Bangalore – 99-100

IIM Calcutta – 99

IIM Lucknow –97-98

IIM Indore– 97-98

IIM Kozhikode –97-98

IIM Cut-Off Percentage 2019

IIM Ahmedabad – 81.53

IIM Bangalore – 90

IIM Calcutta – 95

IIM Lucknow – 90

IIM Indore – 90

IIM Kozhikode – 95

To succeed in the admissions process, IIM aspirants must understand the differences between the two categories of CAT cut-offs. There are two different kinds of cut-offs: qualifying CAT cut-offs (IIM eligibility cut-off) and final CAT cut-offs (IIM call cut-off).

The exam will be held in three shifts, according to the official announcement. The exam is administered by one of the IIMs on a rotating basis each year, and in 2022, IIM Bangalore will be in charge of doing so across 150 locations for admission to the top business schools in the country. The final answer key will serve as the basis for the CAT 2022 result following which the cut offs will be announced by the IIMs.

