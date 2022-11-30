CAT 2022 Didn't go Well? Check the List of Other Entrance Exams for MBA Admissions

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is among the toughest exams to crack. The management entrance test requires a lot of preparation. CAT 2022 was conducted on Sunday, November 27 and around 2.3 lakh candidates appeared for it. However, students aspiring to secure a seat in top B-Schools in the country should note it CAT is not the only route for it. And if CAT 2022 did not go well for you, here’s a list of other reputed management entrance tests, you could take up.

MBA admissions: Here’s a list of other entrance tests

AICTE CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is administered for admission to MBA programmes at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) institutions. CMAT is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

IIFT MBA

The IIFT exam is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada for admission to their MBA International Business programme.

AIMA MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level exam, that is held for admission to MBA programmes at over 600 educational institutions all over the country.

XAT

The Xavier Admission Test (XAT) is held for admission to management offered by XLRI Jamshedpur. This exam is divided into four sections: Decision Making, Verbal & Logical Ability, General Knowledge and Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation. The XAT scorecard is also accepted by 160 other management colleges across the country.

SNAP

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP Test) is a common aptitude test administered by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University for admission to MBA/PGDM courses in its 15 institutes. The SNAP exam paper has 60 questions covering General English, Quantitative-Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning.

The official answer key of CAT 2022 is likely to be released soon. The answer keys will be made available on the official site- iimacat.ac.in. Candidates are advised to compute their marks solely using the official answer key, which will be used to prepare results.

