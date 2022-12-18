CAT 2022: Exam Committee Decides to Scrap 2 Questions; Issues Notice On Evaluation

The Common Admission Test (CAT) committee has decided that two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 of the CAT exam will not be considered for evaluation. As per the committee, the two questions are ambiguous in nature.

Based on their solutions to the balance questions in the DILR part, applicants from the DILR section in these two shifts will have their CAT exam scores prorated.

There were 66 total questions on the CAT curriculum in the exam. Three sections of questions comprised the test: Section 1 (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) had 24 questions, Section 2 (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) had 20, and Section 3 (Quantitative Ability) had 22.

The CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, 2022. Further, the CAT answer key was made public on December 1 and candidates had until December 4, 2022, to dispute if there were any errors. Along with the CAT 2022 results, the definitive answer key will also be made public.

Steps to download IIM CAT answer key 2022

Step 1: Go to IIM CAT’s official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Registered Candidate Login” on the main page

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to submit their user id and password

Step 4: The IIM CAT Answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the answer key

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the IIM CAT answer key for future needs.

In the first or second week of January 2023, IIM Bangalore will probably disclose the results. This year, according to the official notice, out of the total number of candidates, 65 per cent were male applicants, 35 per cent were female aspirants, and four candidates were transgender.

At 293 exam sites dispersed over 154 cities nationwide, CAT 2022 was successfully administered. Out of the 2.55 lakh applicants who registered, about 2.22 lakh took the exam. On the day of the exam, roughly 87 percent of students were present. Those who pass the exam will be eligible to join management courses in various IIMs and other B-schools such as FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, IITs, JBIMS Mumbai, TAPMI Manipal, and IMI.

Read all the Latest Education News here