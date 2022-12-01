CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore Releases Exam Answer Key at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has released the answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on their official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit their website — iimcat.ac.in, to check the answer key now. In addition to the official answer key, IIM Bangalore has also released the individual response sheet, reported Indian Express.

Here is how you can check and download the IIM CAT 2022 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2022— iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, you will find the candidate login link, click on it

Step 3: Enter your user id and password to login

Step 4: Once logged in, find the individual response sheet and the answer key

Step 5: You can click the download button to save it for future reference

Candidates will be able to view the Answer Key and their Individual Responses to the questions till December 4, 2022, until 5 P.M. An announcement message posted on the official website read: “The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11:00 A.M. on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 P.M. on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the CAT 2022 Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration.”

The result date for the exam is not finalized yet, but according to Times of India, the results are likely to be announced on January 2, 2023.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Doctorate programmes of the Indian Institutes of Management across the country. The scores obtained in the CAT 2022 are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions, according to the official website. You can obtain the list of these non-IIM institutions provided on the CAT website. IIMs do not play any role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

