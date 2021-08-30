CAT 2021: Know Syllabus, Pattern for IIM Entrance

CAT (Common Admission Test) 2021 registration process had commenced on August 4. This national-level entrance examination is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs). Along with this, candidates can use their CAT scores to get admission in PG management programmes of government and private management institutions.

This year the IIMs have done away with the minimum marks criteria. Students who have not obtained 50% marks in their graduate degree can still apply for the MBA entrance exam Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. Due to the pandemic, students have been promoted without exams and based on internal assessment. Considering there could be different evaluation patterns adopted by different universities across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic, the CAT Committee has decided to remove the minimum percentage of marks.

CAT 2021: Syllabus

The CAT syllabus is divided into three parts — data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and quantitative ability. The detailed syllabus for the three sections is stated below:

Data interpretation and logical reasoning: The questions would be based on Seating Arrangement, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Bar Graphs and Column Graphs, Caselets and Tables. Other than this, Venn Diagrams, Calendars, Cubes and Clocks, Line Charts and Pie Chart, Connectives and Sequence, Number and Letter Series, Binary Logic, Logical Matching are also a part of the syllabus.

Verbal ability and reading comprehension: The second part of the syllabus would comprise Analogies and Reverse Analogies, Facts Inferences Judgements, Grammar or English Usage. Like any English grammar paper, it would have fill in blanks, Verbal Reasoning, Summary Questions, Synonyms Antonyms (Vocabulary Based), Reading Comprehension, Jumbled Paragraph, Meaning/Usage Match, Correction in Sentence, and Close Passage.

Quantitative ability: The third and final part of the syllabus includes Coordinate Geometry and Mensuration, Inequalities, Set Theory, Functions and Geometry, Sequences and Series, Surds and Indices, and Mixtures and Allegations. It does not end here, other mathematical branches included in the syllabus are Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Logarithm, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Percentages, Simple and Compound Interest, Probability, Permutation and Combination, Quadratic and Linear Equations, Number Systems, LCM & HCF, Speed, Ratio & Proportion, and Averages.

CAT 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be of two-hour duration and will be conducted online. The question paper will have both objective and non-objective type questions. The marking scheme for the examination will reward the candidate with three marks for each correct answer, however, one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The subjective section has no negative marking.

There will be 24 MCQs and 10 non-MCQs in verbal ability and reading comprehension (section I). This section will hold 102 marks. In the data interpretation and logical reasoning (section II), there will be 24 MCQs and 8 non-MCQs. 96-marks of candidates will be locked in this section. Another 102 marks are stored in the third section, that is, quantitative ability. The third section will have 27 MCQs and 7 non-MCQs. The total marks of the CAT 2022 will be 300.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here