CAT 2022 Registrations Begin: Key Things to Know Before Applying for IIM Entrance

The registration cum entrance process for the biggest B-school entrance exam – Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has begun. Candidates willing to seek admission to postgraduate level courses in top B-Schools across India including the prestigious IIMs can apply at iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 14. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on November 27. But before applying, here are a few key things to know about CAT 2022.

CAT 2022: Who can apply?

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA can apply for CAT. For those in reserved categories including candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum marks requirement is 45%. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2022: Exam Duration Reduced

The entrance exam was earlier a three-hour long test, however, the duration of the test has decreased since 2021. Now, CAT 2022 too will be for two hours or 120 minutes. the exam will have three sections, namely – verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

CAT 2022: Reservation

As per the legal requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC), up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD). No change in the category will be entertained after CAT registration. The applicants are advised to pay attention while registering.

CAT 2022: How to Get Exam City of Choice?

At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city. The candidates can download the admit cards from October 27 onwards. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities.

CAT 2022: Result & Validity

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023.

CAT 2022: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2300. The candidate needs to pay the registration fees only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. For candidates in SC, ST, and PwD categories, the fee is Rs 1150.

