CAT 2022 Registrations Increase by 11%

The number of students applying for the IIM entrance exam – Common Admission Test (CAT) has seen a rise of about 11 per cent, the exam conducting institute IIM Bangalore informed. The number of applications was around 2.3 lakh in 2021, a slight increase from 2020 when 2.28 lakh.

The IIM Bangalore claims that the increase in number of applicants is due to “enhancements” the institute added to the processes related to outreach and registration for the CAT 2022.

For the first time, there were digital campaigns to create awareness on the opening of CAT 2022 applications and on the extension of the deadline in order to reach a younger and targeted demographic, claims the IIM.

CAT 2022 Chairperson Prof. Ashis Mishra said, “Student-centric changes will enhance the registration and other processes of CAT, thereby making it possible for the candidates to focus on preparing for the examination itself.”

CAT 2022 Outreach in North East

Announcements of CAT 2022 were released in publications in the Northeast and in all union territories, claims the IIM. Test centers have also been set up in new locations – Northeast (Manipur, Tripura, etc.) and union territories — Lakshadweep, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, and Leh.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres in 150 test cities in the country. Candidates have been given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

Further, this year, two payment gateways were provided for CAT 2022. Usually, only an online mode of payment is allowed.

This year, non-IIM registration facility has been provided on the CAT website. Non-IIM institution logos have also been placed on the CAT website to enhance their visibility.

The computer-based test will be conducted on November 27, in three separate sessions. Verbal ability and reading comprehension, dta interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability will be assessed in CAT 2022.

Prof. Ashis Mishra said, “The preparations and the conduct of the examination are being done with continued COVID-19 uncertainty. The information provided on the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments, and IIMs. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website regularly for the latest information.”

