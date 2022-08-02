CAT 2022 Registrations Tomorrow: Check Eligibility Criteria, Documents Needed to Apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to start the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration tomorrow, August 3, from 10 am. Interested and eligible candidates can register through the official website at iimcat.ac.in till September 14, up to 5 pm. As per the official notification, the CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, Sunday.

Candidates must note that they can fill out the CAT 2022 application form only in online mode. A candidate’s application will be withdrawn if they do not meet the requirements for CAT 2022 eligibility. For registration candidates will need the a list of documents, so here is all the detail about it.

Also read| Ways to Get Admission to IIMs Without CAT

CAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a three-year bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited university, with a minimum cumulative grade of 50 per cent for general category candidates and a minimum of 45 per cent for SC, ST, PwD candidates. Meanwhile there is no age limit to apply for CAT, further no experience required. Candidates in the final year can also apply provided they submit the pass certificate by the stipulated date for the same.

CAT 2022: Documents Needed to Apply

For filling the CAT 2022 registration form, candidates should have the following information ready.

— Email address

— Mobile number

— Passport size photograph

— Signature

— Personal details

— Academic details

— Work experience certificate (if any)

— Payment details

Once registration is complete, candidates will have access to a rectification window to modify their CAT application form 2022 and fix any errors they may have made. During the application form correction session, errors in scanned images of pictures, signatures, or CAT exam centre preference can be changed. Additionally, candidates can modify the exam city selection. Candidates must sign in and make any necessary image adjustments.

Read| Meet Prof Ashok Banerjee New Director of IIM Udaipur

Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level MBA entrance examination and is conducted every year for admission to MBA/ PGP courses of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and other CAT scores accepting B-schools in India. It is conducted by IIM for the students seeking admission in 20 IIMs, and top-level MBA colleges like SPJIMR, IITs, IMI, MDI, JBIMS, FMS as well as more than 1000 B-schools in the country.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here