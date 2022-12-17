CAT 2022 Result by January First Week, Check Expected Cut off Score

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 was conducted by IIM Bangalore on November 27 and the results will be out in the first week of January. Once released, candidates can check the results at the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The answer key has already been released. This year, the cut off percentile could be 95 or above, claims experts.

“With CAT results round the corner, the cut off game begins now. There are quite a few things which one should understand for getting a call from the IIMs. To get into IIMs and the top B schools like FMS, MDI, IITs, etc, there are two different cut offs which are accounted for - the minimum sectional cut offs and the overall cutoffs. That cut off ranges between 75-85 percentile," says Amit Poddar, Sr Regional Head, T.I.M.E.

Also read| CAT 2022: Check Out Previous Year’s Cut-Offs Across IIMs

The overall cut off scores across slots could be anywhere between 95 to 99 percentile, says Ramnath Kanakadandi, CAT Course Director at T.I.M.E. “There may be quite a few students getting final calls from IIMs even at around 85 percentile. But, most of the calls at new and top IIMs are given above 95 percentile. There may even be a case when some students may not get a call at 95+ percentile overall, for the simple reason that they may not have cleared the sectional cut offs," explains Poddar.

100 per cent — IIM Rohtak, Trichy, Udaipur, Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Bodhgaya, Sambalpur, Jammu, Sirmaur.

60 to 80 per cent - IIM Ahmedabad, Lucknow.

40 to 60 per cent - IIM Bangalore, Calcutta, Kozhikode, Vizag, Amritsar.

Less than 40 per cent - IIM Indore, Nagpur.

“At least 13 out of 20 IIMs award 60 to 100 per cent weightage to CAT score while shortlisting candidates for WAT/GD/PI rounds. Rest of the weightage is given to other parameters," he said.

The IIMs follow a two stage selection process – the written exam and the GWPI (Group discussion / Written ability test / Personal Interview). The final list of selection is done taking into account a candidate’s performance in the written exam, the GWPI process, academic background, work experience etc. Academic percentages scored in class 10th ,12th and graduation, work experience, academic diversity, gender, etc are also considered by some IIMs while consider only the CAT percentile, Poddar explained.

Read all the Latest Education News here