CAT 2022 Result Out at iimcat.ac.in, Check List of Top MBA Colleges to Apply For

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result has been released by IIM Bangalore. Candidates who took the exam can check the results at the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Around 2.2 lakh candidates took the exam this time out of which as many as 11 candidates scored 100 percentiles. A total of 2.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Two candidates from Delhi and Telangana each, one from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh each scored 100 percentile. A total of 22 candidates scored 99.99 percentile. This year, however, no female candidate has secured 100 percentile. As many as four female candidates are in the top 55.

Out of the total 2.3 lakh candidates who took the exam, the overall attendance was approximately 87 per cent. Out of the total, 35 per cent were Females, 65 per cent males and four candidates represented transgender category.

CAT 2022 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2022— iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your user id and password to login

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Save and download for future reference

Top MBA Colleges in India

As per the NIRF 2022 ranking, the top MBA colleges in India are:

Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 8. XLRI – Xavier School of Management

Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 13. Management Development Institute

Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management Raipur

Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Doctorate programmes of the Indian Institutes of Management across the country. The IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores, the official release states. As many as 90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

