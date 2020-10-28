CAT Admit Card 2020 Released at iimcat.ac.in; Exam on November 29

CAT Admit Card 2020 | The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Wednesday released Common Admission Test (CAT) Admit Card 2020. The CAT 2020 admit card was published by the examination body on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. All candidates who are preparing for the entrance examination are required to download the admit card. Candidates must note that they will be asked to enter their user id and password inorder to download the admit card.

The CAT 2020 examination will take place on November 29. The examination will be conducted across 156 centres. The Common Admission Test is divided in three parts - data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability and verbal ability and reading comprehension. The time limit allotted for each section is 40 minutes. The registration process for the same had started on August 5. The last date for CAT 2020 registration was September 23.

Candidates can also download the admit card via direct link here.

Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates should carry a valid identification proof.

CAT Admit Card 2020: How to download the hall ticket number -

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on your search bar

Step 2: Click on registered candidates login details

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Type the details asked for and click on submit

Step 5: CAT 2020 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Save it on your computer and take a print out of the hall ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check the details mentioned there. They should check that whether the name, father’s name, examination type, examination date and centre details are properly mentioned or not. If you face any error, please get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centres prior to the reporting time in order to avoid last minute hassle.